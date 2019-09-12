The SunSport made a list of most successful African stars who plied their with trade some of the highest clubs in Europe.
From the goalkeeping department to the the striking position stars from the old and new generation were picked the the British news outlet to form a formidable XI....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2AegnS1
Get More Nigeria Sports News
From the goalkeeping department to the the striking position stars from the old and new generation were picked the the British news outlet to form a formidable XI....
Africa's best ever XI including Drogba and Toure after legend Eto'o retires
SAMUEL ETO’O called time on an incredible playing career last night. After 22 years, Eto’o, 38, who enjoyed successful spells at Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan, has hung up his boot…
t.co
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2AegnS1
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 46.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[30]