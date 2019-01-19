The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Chief Dan Nwafor, has described the suspension of the state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, from the party as illegal.
Nwafor, who addressed journalists at the state APC secretariat on Friday, insisted that the suspension was null and void......
