Okorocha described his victory at the Appeal Court on Thursday as a reaffirmation of the people’s mandate.
Sen. Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial District, has offered an olive branch to his opponents in the long-drawn battle for the senatorial seat.....
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/32uqvSq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Sen. Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial District, has offered an olive branch to his opponents in the long-drawn battle for the senatorial seat.....
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/32uqvSq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[88]