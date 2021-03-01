Politics Okorocha to Uzodinma: Explain how you spent N235bn in one year – New Telegraph


Chinedu Iroka

www.newtelegraphng.com

Okorocha to Uzodinma: Explain how you spent N235bn in one year - New Telegraph

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State must explain how he frittered N235billion in one year, saying the still had no explanation for the N235billion he blew away in one year. Okorocha also said that the unaccounted money was…
