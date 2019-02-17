Tonto Dikeh estranged husband and father of her son, Olakunle Churchil has taken to his IG page to celebrate his son 3rd birthday today.
I pray for you today my well beloved son, KING ANDRE CHURCHILL a life of grace, fulfilment …
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2BFEkD4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
I pray for you today my well beloved son, KING ANDRE CHURCHILL a life of grace, fulfilment …
via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2BFEkD4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]