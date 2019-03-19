Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed he met the Nollywood star at a nightclub.
In the interview with Azuka Ogujiuba, he also denied allegations he squatted with the mother of one during their relationship. On the controversial …
via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2TNsIZN
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In the interview with Azuka Ogujiuba, he also denied allegations he squatted with the mother of one during their relationship. On the controversial …
via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2TNsIZN
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]