Politics Omokri reacts to APC claim that Atiku is not Nigerian – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the claim by the ruling All Progressives Congress that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is not a Nigerian.

The APC had yesterday filed a motion at the Presidential …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Ghvg8K

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top