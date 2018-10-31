Trabzonspor midfielder Eddy Onazi was on another level in his team’s 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, earning rave reviews for his performance at the Antalya Stadyumu.
Of the 28 players in action, the Nigeria international touched the ball the most, 111 times …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2qigRBL
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Of the 28 players in action, the Nigeria international touched the ball the most, 111 times …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2qigRBL
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]