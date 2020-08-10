Ondo guber: INEC, security agencies under pressure to scuttle people's will –Wike - New Telegraph
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday alleged that pressure was being mounted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to scuttle the will of Ondo people during the coming governorship election. Wike, who expressed the concern yesterday at a Live...
www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Connect with Politics News Readers!