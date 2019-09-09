JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro One Killed, Five Injured In Fresh Xenophobic Violence In South Africa – Sahara Reporters

At least one person has been killed while five others have been injured in fresh xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This was confirmed by Kay Makhubelthe, spokesperson of Gauteng police, according to news24.com. President, Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, also confirmed this in a chat with....

