Metro One new death, 23 new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos - Prof. Akin Abayomi

#1
23 new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos.
  1. The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 309.
  2. #COVID19 patients were discharged as at 18th of April bringing the total discharged cases to 94
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chinedu Iroka Metro Malnutrition amidst COVID-19: Thousands of children suffer damage, death In Sokoto – The Guardian Nigeria News Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Two News Death, Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 reported; 23 in Lagos 12 in FCT 10 in Kano 2 in Ogun 1 in Oyo 1 in Ekiti - NCDC Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Nigerian priest leaves German parish following death threats - Guardian Nigeria News Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro One New Death, Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos 12 in Kano 2 in Katsina 1 in Delta 1 in Niger - NCDC Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro One new death, Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos 2 in FCT 1 in Kano 1 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Edo - NCDC Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro Malnutrition amidst COVID-19: Thousands of children suffer damage, death In Sokoto – The Guardian Nigeria News
Metro Two News Death, Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 reported; 23 in Lagos 12 in FCT 10 in Kano 2 in Ogun 1 in Oyo 1 in Ekiti - NCDC
Metro Nigerian priest leaves German parish following death threats - Guardian Nigeria News
Metro One New Death, Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos 12 in Kano 2 in Katsina 1 in Delta 1 in Niger - NCDC
Metro One new death, Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos 2 in FCT 1 in Kano 1 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Edo - NCDC

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top