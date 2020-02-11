Metro One new death, Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos 2 in FCT 1 in Kano 1 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Edo - NCDC

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
siteadmin Metro Lagos records sixth COVID-19 related death - The Nation Nigeria News Metro News 1
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Man punches wife to death in Ondo – The Nation Nigeria News Metro News 0
siteadmin Metro Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death - Sahara Reporters Nigeria Metro News 0
ese Metro Death toll hits 10 as NCDC confirms 13 new coronavirus cases - Daily Trust Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death – Channels Television Nigeria News Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro Lagos records sixth COVID-19 related death - The Nation Nigeria News
Metro Man punches wife to death in Ondo – The Nation Nigeria News
Metro Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death - Sahara Reporters Nigeria
Metro Death toll hits 10 as NCDC confirms 13 new coronavirus cases - Daily Trust
Metro Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death – Channels Television Nigeria News

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top