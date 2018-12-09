  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

President Olusegun Obasanjo, PhD, has dismissed media reports that he has decided not to support any candidate for highly anticipated 2019 presidential election in Nigeria.

Obasanjo said only a fool will be neutral while Nigeria suffer… He made the clarification in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi. …



