Imo State's Gov. Rochas Okorocha has restated that the political future of the Igbos can only be guaranteed in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) The South-East could not afford to be in the opposition party, urging all Igbos living outside the zone to join the APC. “All indigenes of the South-East geopolitical zone should seize the opportunity offered to them by the ongoing registration of APC across the nation and register in mass in the party," he said. He said the Igbos had no better option at the moment than to join the APC, adding that any form of opposition to the centre would result to a great political setback. “APC is at the centre and in most states of the federation and what the south easterners should do is to wake up and identify with the government that has come to stay,” he said. “Very soon we will be confronted with Anambra governorship election and we must maintain the peace and unity this party has enjoyed since inception in other to make wave in the election,” he said. DailyTrust