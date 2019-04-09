Janine Beckie and substitute Sophie Schmidt scored early in the second half to lift Canada to a 2-1 win over Nigeria in a pre-France 2019 FIFA Women World Cup friendly yesterday, reports sportsnet.ca.
Jayde Riviere, an 18-year-old from Markham, Ont., making her first start and third appearance for Canada, set up both goals with crosses.
