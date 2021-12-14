Across Nigeria Oraimo SoundPro Portable 10W Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Muti-Modle Music Play Support - ₦10,900.00


siteadmin

siteadmin

Administrator
Oraimo SoundPro Portable 10W Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Muti-Modle Music Play Support

41HZP9ktAmL.jpg

Get details for this sound pro speaker from Oraimo Nigeria using the link below:

ng.oraimo.com

oraimo SoundPro Portable 10W Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Muti-Modle Mus – oraimo Nigeria

oraimo SoundPro Portable 10W Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Muti-Modle Music Play Supportoraimo SoundPro Portable 10W Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Compatible FM Radio & AUX Input/USB Disk/TF Card Music Play Function with Microphone Product Feature: Size: 213*80*80.6mm. BT Version: V5.0. Frequency...
ng.oraimo.com ng.oraimo.com
 

Similar threads

siteadmin
Across Nigeria Wireless stereo Bluetooth Earpod_ Sport Stereo Sound Touch Control (₦ 4,500)
Replies
0
Views
277
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Sponsored New! 5-in-1 Promo Offer: Buy a Smartwatch at 75% Discount and Receive 4 Free Gifts INSTANTLY!
Replies
0
Views
11K
siteadmin
siteadmin
P
Metro F&D Speakers Rewards Karaoke Contest Winners
Replies
0
Views
964
ProfRem
P
M
Sponsored New! 5-in-1 Promo Offer: Buy a Smartwatch at 75% Discount and Receive 4 Free Gifts INSTANTLY!
Replies
0
Views
8K
mrsam
M
E
Politics [LIST] Buhari’s undeniable Achievements in five years – Presidency
Replies
0
Views
2K
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

Top