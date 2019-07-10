JustForex Trading - Start Now

Oranges, grapes, carrots contain tumour-fighting compounds – The Guardian Nigeria News

Oranges, grapes and carrots may contain cancer-fighting compounds that closely resemble those used in licensed drugs, research suggests.

A study found that out of more than 7,900 molecules within fruits and vegetables, 110 have the potential to battle tumours....

