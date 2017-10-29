Submit Post Advertise

Metro Organ Harvesting Cases to be Investigated - NAPTIP

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by sandchi, Oct 29, 2017 at 1:34 PM.

    Human organ harvesting s a new and horrifying trend in the illegal black market, a fact which the National Agency for the Prohibition of trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is determined to get to the bottom of and has started that it will begin investigations into these allegations.


    For the uninitiated into the gruesome world of organ harvesting, this is the illegal removal of various humans’ organs or tissue without the consent of the owner or source of the organs. These organs are generally sold in the black market. In Nigeria, this done under the guise of ritual killings.


    The Director General of NAPTIP, Ms. Julie Okah-Donli disclosed this information to the press in Abuja and stated that although the issue of organ harvesting was complicated and complex, that NAPTIP would carry out a full investigation in order to get to the bottom of this issue and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.


    The D.G also stated that NAPTIP would continue with its mandate to fight the different forms of human trafficking in Nigeria.


    Courtesy: Vanguard News
     
    sandchi, Oct 29, 2017 at 1:34 PM
    Comments