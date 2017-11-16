The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) , Julie Okah-Donli has raised alarm at a new trend of activity indulged by human traffickers. According to her, kidnappers now kill their victims and sell their organs for quick gains. This gives the trafficking gangs better and quick profits than sexual and labour exploitation which profit takes longer time to mature, she said. She then urged the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA to investigate doctors involved in the harvesting of vital human organs of trafficked persons for sale. She also called on the public to be alert and careful.