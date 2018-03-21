Submit Post Advertise

Politics Orlu elders reject Okorocha’s son-in-law, others – The Sun News

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Mar 21, 2018 at 9:02 AM. Views count: 161

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, the Orlu Council of Elders have said they will not support any candidate from the zone, including Chief Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

    The elders said there must be equity and social harmony in the state.

    This was even as the council pointed out that by 2019, the zone would have ruled the state for 16 years through Chief Achike Udenwa and the incumbent governor, Rochas Okorocha. It said the charter of equity signed by the three zones must be respected.

    okorocha.jpg

    Read more via The Sun News – http://ift.tt/2ps1HtA
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 21, 2018 at 9:22 AM
    siteadmin, Mar 21, 2018 at 9:02 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Orlu elders reject
    1. Samguine
      Politics

      Senator Mamora Rejects President Buhari's Appointment - Nairaland

      Samguine, Mar 18, 2018 at 10:41 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      801
      Samguine
      Mar 18, 2018 at 10:41 AM
    2. siteadmin
      Politics

      Buhari’s visit: What we want from President – Benue elders – Daily Post Nigeria

      siteadmin, Mar 12, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      269
      siteadmin
      Mar 12, 2018
    3. Samguine
      Politics

      2019: Fresh Crisis Hits PDP As Party Elders Dump Party For SDP - The Nation

      Samguine, Mar 3, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      732
      Samguine
      Mar 3, 2018
    4. siteadmin
      Politics

      Northern Elders’ Forum appoints Ango Abdullahi as Convener, BOT Chairman – Vanguard News

      siteadmin, Feb 23, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      106
      siteadmin
      Feb 23, 2018
    5. siteadmin
      Politics

      Buhari: Katsina Elders Lash Obasanjo – Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog

      siteadmin, Feb 22, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      287
      siteadmin
      Feb 22, 2018
    6. siteadmin
      Politics

      2019: Northern Elders’ Red Card For Buhari [MUST READ] – The Trent

      siteadmin, Feb 21, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      355
      siteadmin
      Feb 21, 2018
    7. Samguine
      Politics

      2019 Presidency: South-East Elders Reveal Their Candidate - Daily Post

      Samguine, Feb 20, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,090
      Samguine
      Feb 20, 2018

    Trending Posts

    Youths Wash Away President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To Yobe State [PHOTOS] - Nairaland
    Youths Wash Away President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To Yobe State [PHOTOS] - Nairaland
    Samguine Mar 20, 2018 at 9:50 PM 0 comments
    These Are The 15 Beautiful Wives That King Mswati III Has Married - Business Insider
    These Are The 15 Beautiful Wives That King Mswati III Has Married - Business Insider
    Samguine Mar 20, 2018 at 12:26 PM 0 comments
    Popular ‘Former’ Homosexual Shows Off His New Girlfriend - Laila's Blog
    Popular ‘Former’ Homosexual Shows Off His New Girlfriend - Laila's Blog
    Samguine Mar 20, 2018 at 12:39 PM 0 comments
    London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Alleged Doctor, Dr Casey - Nairaland
    London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Alleged Doctor, Dr Casey - Nairaland
    Samguine Mar 20, 2018 at 5:00 PM 0 comments
    Disgusting": Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React - Nairaland
    Disgusting": Sex Video Of Lagos Lesbians Leaked By Boyfriend. Nigerians React - Nairaland
    Samguine Mar 20, 2018 at 1:05 PM 0 comments

    Comments