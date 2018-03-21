Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, the Orlu Council of Elders have said they will not support any candidate from the zone, including Chief Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of Governor Rochas Okorocha.
The elders said there must be equity and social harmony in the state.
This was even as the council pointed out that by 2019, the zone would have ruled the state for 16 years through Chief Achike Udenwa and the incumbent governor, Rochas Okorocha. It said the charter of equity signed by the three zones must be respected.
