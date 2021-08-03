  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro Ortom lauds Police over killing of kidnappers, rescue of abducted commissioner’s wife, driver – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Ortom lauds Police over killing of kidnappers, rescue of abducted commissioner’s wife, driver - New Telegraph

MAKURD I Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday commended men of the Nigeria Police in the state command over the killing of three kidnappers and rescue of the wife to state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge and her driver, who were kidnapped last Friday. …
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Ortom lauds Police over killing of kidnappers, rescue of abducted commissioner’s wife, driver – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
60
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Ortom weeps as herdsmen attack Benue IDP camp, kill seven, injure scores – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
276
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Unknown gunmen kidnap Benue commissioner’s wife – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
160
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro Ondo: Kidnappers of Deeper Life Pastor demand N30m ransom – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
404
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Politics Tinubu lauds Buhari, Masari over rescue of Kankara schoolboys – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
337
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top