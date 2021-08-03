Chinedu Iroka
Ortom lauds Police over killing of kidnappers, rescue of abducted commissioner’s wife, driver - New Telegraph
MAKURD I Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday commended men of the Nigeria Police in the state command over the killing of three kidnappers and rescue of the wife to state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge and her driver, who were kidnapped last Friday. …
