Ortom lauds Police over killing of kidnappers, rescue of abducted commissioner's wife, driver – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

Ortom lauds Police over killing of kidnappers, rescue of abducted commissioner's wife, driver - New Telegraph

MAKURD I Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday commended men of the Nigeria Police in the state command over the killing of three kidnappers and rescue of the wife to state’s Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mrs. Ann Unenge and her driver, who were kidnapped last Friday. …
