Congratulations to Mahershala Ali! The actor has just won the Oscar for best supporting actor at the on-going in the 91st Academy Awards, for his role as Don Shirley in Green Book.
This is the actor’s second Oscar win, the first being at the 2017 Oscars for his exceptional performance in Moonlight. …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2IybzOE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
This is the actor’s second Oscar win, the first being at the 2017 Oscars for his exceptional performance in Moonlight. …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2IybzOE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]