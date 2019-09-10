Politics Oshiomhole, APC begin fresh moves to take Rivers – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, expressed regret over the party’s rift in Rivers State, which led to the rejection of its candidates in the 2019 general election.

Factions of the party loyal to Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi and Senator …

acp.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2N6yvpt

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top