National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that God will not allow the return of the opposition Peoples Democratic Power (PDP) to power in 2019.
He accused the former ruling party of looting the country throughout its 16 years in power. Oshiomhole said …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2Cr8WJ3
Get More Nigeria Political News
He accused the former ruling party of looting the country throughout its 16 years in power. Oshiomhole said …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2Cr8WJ3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]