The Presidency has discredited stories claiming that there's a power tussle in Aso rock and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has been asked to resign. A statement by Babafemi Ojudu, President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Adviser on Political Affairs described the news as a fabrication; LEADERSHIP reports. Ojudu said, “I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign. ''I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply not true. It is a fabrication. Don’t be a purveyor of fake news . “The Vice President is behind his desk carrying out his task. The Federal Executive Council presided over by him has just ended and he has been busy receiving visitors and holding meetings.”