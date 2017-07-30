The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday assured Nigerians of Federal Government’s efforts and capacity in stemming the tide of terrorism anywhere in the country. This is as he condemned the ambush, attack and abduction of soldiers, and civilians who were carrying out legitimate duties in the Lake Chad Basin Frontier Exploration. In a press statement released on Sunday, which was signed by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Osinbajo commiserated with the families, relatives, and associates of those who lost their lives in the attacks, and prayed for quick recovery of the injured. “The Acting President also pays tribute to the resilience, courage and bravery of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallant endeavours and sacrifices for the peace, security and territorial integrity of the country. “He eulogises the Nigerian soldiers who have paid the ultimate price in this mission and others linked to the current insurgency, saying the welfare of their families would be of paramount priorities to the government”, the statement said. He also lauded the diligence of the management and staff of the NNPC, and the lecturers/consultants from the University of Maiduguri in pursuing Federal Government’s resolve to grow the country’s current crude oil reserve base through potential exploration in the Lake Chad Basin, stressing that the government will by no means be dissuaded. Source: Daily Post