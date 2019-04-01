Politics Osinbajo reveals who would have been held responsible if he died in helicopter crash – Daily Post Nigeria

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Kogi State government would have been in trouble if he did not survive the helicopter crash in February.

Osinbajo stated this on Sunday, during a thanksgiving service at the Aso Villa Chapel. The vice-president escaped death, after the helicopter conveying …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FOlo7F

