From Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the Southwest yesterday came a piece of advice: vote President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 2019 election to stand a good chance of producing his successor in 2023.
Osinbajo spoke in Oyo during a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PYm3VG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Osinbajo spoke in Oyo during a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2PYm3VG
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]