  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics Osun 2018: Police warns officers against fraternising with politicians – Vanguard News

#1
The Nigeria Police has warned its men and officers that will provide security in the Osun Sept.22 governorship election to eschew fraternising with politicians or collecting bribe from them.

police Mr Abayomi Shogunle, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) gave …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2p06DW2

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[20]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top