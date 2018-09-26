Metro Osun Election: Tension As Military Replaces Police - Daily Post Nigeria

#1
There is palpable tension in Osun ahead of the rerun election slated for Thursday, as hundreds of military personnel replace police to provide security during the exercise.

Our reporter on Wednesday morning observed heavy deployment of military men in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, and Ifon, in Orolu local government, while several other military vehicles were moving towards Ile-Ife.




READ MORE HERE
 
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top