Politics Osun Rerun Election: Fayemi Leads APC Chieftains To Omisore’s House (Photo) – Tori News

#1
The governor-elect of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, led some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the residence of Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the Osun state governorship election, Iyiola Omisore.

Fayemi's visit comes 24 hours after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also paid...



Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2ztJxgF

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[4]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top