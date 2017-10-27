Submit Post Advertise

Metro Osun State University Increases Tuition Fees By 140 Percent

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 27, 2017 at 3:09 PM.

    The management of Osun State University, Osogbo (UNIOSUN), Osogbo has announced its plan to increase the institution's tuition fees by 140% by next academic session.

    Amiloaded gathered that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Olabode Popoola, has formally informed parents with wards in the university of the development.

    Under the new tuition regime, fresh non science students that used to pay N150,500 will as from 2017/2018 academic session, pay N210,500, while those going for Sciences, Anatomy/Physiology will have to pay N245,500, a over 120% increment from the previous N110,500.

    Also, from the N135,500 paid last session, Nursing and Law students are to pay N285,500. Public Health students that used to pay N110,500, will, as from the beginning of 2017/2018 session pay N285, 500. Engineering students, from the N110,500 paid last session will be paying N250,500.

    Sources disclosed that the new tuition régime was presented to the parents at the Parents Forum Meeting, on 20th October, 2017 at the main campus of the University, Osogbo.

    The institution's VC, Prof Olabode Popoola explained that the tuition fees had to go up for the management to be able to run the university without hindrance, adding that the proposed increment would only be applicable to fresh students and will not in anyway affect the returning students.

    While intending students are beginning to look elsewhere for admission over what they described as an unaffordable tuition fees, UNIOSUN will be the most expensive government owned university in the South West region of the country when the new fees are implemented.
     

    Comments