Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola, has donated a multimillion-naira complex to the Augustine University’s engineering faculty.
This was made known yesterday at a sod-turning ceremony to mark the first day of construction for the university’s faculty of engineering’s complex in Epe, Lagos State. On hand …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DP7DVq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This was made known yesterday at a sod-turning ceremony to mark the first day of construction for the university’s faculty of engineering’s complex in Epe, Lagos State. On hand …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DP7DVq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[95]