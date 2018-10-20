Metro Our battle with militants in Lagos creeks – Civil Defence boss – Vanguard News

#1
The Commandant, Nigerian Security And Civil Defense Corps, Lagos State, Tajudeen Balogun, sounds resolutely committed towards not just sanitizing the Corps but delivering the best in security to all and sundry.

His elucidations during an exclusive interview with our Crime Editor, Emma Nnadozie were all encompassing as he …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OxcAch

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top