The Commandant, Nigerian Security And Civil Defense Corps, Lagos State, Tajudeen Balogun, sounds resolutely committed towards not just sanitizing the Corps but delivering the best in security to all and sundry.
His elucidations during an exclusive interview with our Crime Editor, Emma Nnadozie were all encompassing as he …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OxcAch
Get More Nigeria Metro News
His elucidations during an exclusive interview with our Crime Editor, Emma Nnadozie were all encompassing as he …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OxcAch
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]