Four officers of the Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, were reportedly kidnapped on Thursday, February 20, 2020, around Ajegwu, Ofu LG, by unknown gunmen.
The officers were reportedly on their way to Benue State, to attend a promotion examination....
