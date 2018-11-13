Metro Out of over 7,500 students, only 201 are graduating with first class in UI – pulse.ng

The Vice Chancellor of the University says only 201 students are graduating with first class from the institution.

As the University of Ibadan begins its Convocation ceremonies on Monday, November 12, 2018, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka has announced that …



