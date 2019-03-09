As Nigerians vote today, not less than 70 women are in the governorship race on different political platforms in many states of the federation.
There will be no governorship contest in nine states of the federation due to court …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Cc1b9A
Get More Nigeria Political News
There will be no governorship contest in nine states of the federation due to court …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Cc1b9A
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]