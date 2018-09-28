New Osun State Governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, has thanked the people of the state for granting him victory in the state's recently-concluded governorship election.
The Osun State governorship rerun election took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, just days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the original September 22 election to have been inconclusive.
READ MORE HERE
The Osun State governorship rerun election took place on Thursday, September 27, 2018, just days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the original September 22 election to have been inconclusive.
READ MORE HERE