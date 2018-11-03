The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had disclosed that the past governments abandoned 800 containers of power equipment meant to help boost power generation in the country.
The minister made this known when he featured on a national television on Saturday to …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2F1ObY0
Get More Nigeria Political News
The minister made this known when he featured on a national television on Saturday to …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2F1ObY0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]