Metro Pastor buys $200,000 Lamborghini car for wife – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
The pastor of a megachurch in South Carolina, United States has defended buying a $200,000 Lamborghini luxury car as gift for his wife on their eighth wedding anniversary.

Pastor John Gray captured headlines over the weekend after an Instagra....



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EwGHuU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top