Former Chelsea Midfielder Frank Lampard has called Manchester United's most expensive signing, Paul Pogba, a flop. “It was a signal of their intentions to spend £90m on a player who I wouldn’t say is the finished article,” Lampard told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “He’s got fantastic attributes – he’s strong, great feet, he’s bigger than you and quicker than you as a midfield player. “But when you have a £90m price tag on your shoulders we analyse more and we wonder more. When you look at him at this stage of the season I’m still wondering what is his best position? What kind of player is he? What does he want to be? “I feel like he’s falling a little bit in between everything. When you pay £90m you want to see those results and he hasn’t quite delivered. “He’s young and he possibly will do but, as it stands, he hasn’t been the game-changer.” Lampard added: “We do need to give him time and flip forward to next season and see if he’s improving. At £90m he has to be that dominant midfielder and I do believe that’s in him.”