Metro Pay increase good, but not enough – Corps members – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The promise of pay rise, which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law on April 18, 2019 (2019 Minimum Wage Bill), has yielded positive for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Their monthly allowance has grown from N19, 800, to …
nysc-1-1-1062x598.jpg


Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/38DdDxq

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top