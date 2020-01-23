The promise of pay rise, which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law on April 18, 2019 (2019 Minimum Wage Bill), has yielded positive for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Their monthly allowance has grown from N19, 800, to …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/38DdDxq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/38DdDxq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]