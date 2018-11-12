Politics PDP Blows Hot Over Alleged Harassment Of Atiku, Warns Buhari – Nairaland

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the alleged harassment of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by security agents.

DAILY POST had reported that Atiku, who returned to Nigeria after his stay in Dubai, on Sunday hinted that he was intimidated by security operatives. He was quoted as …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OGxf8O

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top