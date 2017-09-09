The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday donated relief items worth millions of naira to victims of recent flooding in Benue State. The party also commended Governor Samuel Ortom for swiftly responding to the flood crisis. The Chairman of PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who led a team on a visit to Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi said, “We have been very much encouraged by your response, by the way you handled the crisis, that is how a responsive leader should do, should behave in times of crisis.” Represented by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the PDP called on the federal government to deploy part of the funds from the Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation to alleviate the suffering of victims in the state. Photos;