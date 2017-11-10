Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, said he want President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest in 2019. Umahi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, said he would also wish to go for a second term. He said this on Thursday while addressing state house correspondents after a meeting with Buhari. “Any first term governor would want to go for a second term. And if what you wish yourself, you should be honest enough to wish another person the same,” he said. “Since Mr President is doing his first term and I am doing my first term, it’s my wish to re-contest and I will as well wish the president the same to re-contest.” On the visit of Buhari to Ebonyi next week, Umahi said the people of the state are “fully prepared” to receive the president. He said Buhari would commission some projects carried out by his administration during the visit, including roads and flyovers.