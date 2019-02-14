Politics PDP mocks Buhari over Abuja APC mega rally – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the “scanty attendance” at President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign mega rally in Abuja on Wednesday as a parody and a further indication to Mr. President and his All Progressives Congress (APC) that Nigerians have rejected them ahead of Saturday’s Presidential election. …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2N7glRv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top