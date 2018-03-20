Submit Post Advertise

    Former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has crossed from being a political party of pride to that of shame.

    In an open letter to the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, yesterday, Orubebe said the PDP is suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder and would need sustainable ideas to bounce back to reckoning.


