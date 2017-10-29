Several prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo state on Saturday were stoned by angry thugs during a meeting. Ex Speakers of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola and Hon. Moruff Atilola, a former council chairman, Hon. Fatai Obabi and other PDP stalwarts in Oyo West LGA were at a local government congress when the incident happened. It's believed that the thugs were hired on a mission to prevent the conduct of the local government congress at Bola Sanga. PDP members ran for cover at the Oyo West LGA Divisional Police headquarters, Ojongbodu. One person identified as Idowu Mechanic was killed during the fracas. An eyewitness revealed that the thugs, on getting to Apinni area of Oyo East, attacked any one in sight. The deceased got killed in the process. It was learnt that the thugs were still on rampage last night just as sympathisers besieged a health facility at Araromi area of the town to view the corpse. But the DPO for the LGA at Ojongbodu later led the stalwarts of the party back to the venue where Prince Akeem Olukitibi emerged chairman of the party. The leaders later agreed to share the remaining positions on consensus arrangement.