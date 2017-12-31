Submit Post Advertise

Politics PDP Welcomes Over 5,000 APC Defectors In Delta

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Dec 31, 2017 at 10:38 AM. Views count: 294

    The All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend, lost over 5,000 members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

    The decampees, led by APC chieftain Comrade Ebenezer Obiazorkwo and the seven APC ward chairmen in Ika North East, were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during a PDP meeting held at Ute Okpu.

    Obiazorkwo said the development marked the final death of their former party in the area.

    “We decided to follow light, truth and the State Governor, who has showed leadership style that has brought peace, unity and development across the state,” he stated.

    He and other ward leaders assured Okowa of their total loyalty and promised “never to return to Egypt”.

    Speaking, Okowa assured the defectors that they made the best decision.

    He said PDP will ensure that everyone is given equal treatment, while assuring Delta people of more dividends of democracy in 2018.
     
